Victoria Beckham has admitted she had fears about her marriage to David ahead of their anniversary trip to Paris.

The fashion designer was concerned what her and her husband would talk about as they planned to travel to the romantic capital of the world without their kids - Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight - to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

Speaking to The Telegraph magazine, she said: "I said to David, 'God, what will we have to say to each other when it's just us?' But we talked and laughed the whole time, and not even about the kids or work. He's better at sending me up. But hey, what a relief - we'll be OK, even when they've left all left home."

Meanwhile, Victoria previously branded David as "such a great husband".

Talking about her anniversary plans, she said: "We'll probably just celebrate with the kids. David is such a great husband, such a great dad and the most incredible business partner that anybody could ever want. He really supports me in what I do."

Victoria feels the pair of them are "stronger together" than they would be on their own, and they have "respect" for their family unit.

She said: "We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It's all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key ... People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal. But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that's unfair."