Somebody woke up on the right side of the bed this morning!

Breakfast's weatherman, Matty McLean was full of beans this morning as he shimmied his way through the 8.30am weather bulletin on live TV.

"Sorry I just wanted a little dance break there," said Matty whilst having a little groove along to Hot In Herre by R&B artist, Nelly.

"You're a natural mover Matty, people say a lot of things about you but I don't think you get enough credit for being such a natural mover," said Jack Tame.

"The thing about Matty is that he knows the dancing is in the hips."

"I think that if you've got it, flaunt it!" says Matty.

We think so too mate! Keep on dancing.