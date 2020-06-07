Kapiti Retirement Trust has acknowledged staff who worked onsite during the level 4 lockdown with a very kind gesture.

And its gift vouchers to those staff who worked at Sevenoaks and Midlands Gardens doubles as an important factor to help get the local economy humming again.

"At the time of level 4 lockdown around 30 per cent of our staff were, for a variety of good reasons, unable to come to work and did what the majority of the country were directed to do which was stay home and stay safe," trust chief executive Wendy Huston said.

"While the constraints of level 4 are now a fading memory, it is easy to forget what a frightening time it was, as we moved so quickly into an unknown environment.

"That over 100 of our staff were prepared to put aside this uncertainty, the potential risks to their health and possibly the health of their family members and continue to come on site to work, to care for and keep our residents safe, is what the trust board wanted to recognise."

A resolution was unanimously passed by the trust board that those staff members who worked during the level 4 Covid-19 lockdown be acknowledged.

"And in addition to acknowledging the staff in this way, it also gives the trust, as one of Kāpiti's oldest not-for-profits and largest employers, the opportunity to support other local businesses in this uncertain time," trust chairwoman Norrey Simmons said.

Trust management considered a number of possibilities and concluded that giving staff a Coastlands' gift card would provide them with maximum choices as to how they can shop locally. On approaching Coastlands management, they came on board with a discount which has been passed on to the staff.

This will see the 100 plus trust staff, each receive a substantial Coastlands' voucher to spend locally.

Coastlands senior centre manager Jan Forrest said, "Coastlands is happy to endorse this move by Kapiti Retirement Trust to acknowledge their staff who worked through level 4.

"That this will also provide a financial benefit to the more than 100 businesses in the Coastlands' shopping centre is a very positive outcome for all."