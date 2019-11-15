On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It's been more than eight months since Alasdair Hay was punched outside the school he teaches at. He's suffered headaches and memory loss since then but this week he took to the stage to resume his passion for acting. Jill Nicholas reports.
Playing comedy is a far tougher ask than straight drama, or so the long-held theatre maxim holds.
Comedy's all about timing and quick thinking – both were the natural-born talents teacher Alasdair Hay lost when he was "given the bash" while on traffic control duty outside Rotorua Intermediate shortly after the start of the 2019 school year.
Fresh off the Caught in the Net stage on opening night Hay said the injuries he suffered had made it especially hard to learn the raft of fast-paced lines he'd had to deliver.
"I was really doubtful I could do it until tonight. it's been a huge challenge I've really been worrying about it. I've had to accept I have had a pretty traumatic brain injury that's slowed my thinking processes down."