Hamilton City Council chief executive Richard Briggs is calling for major reform of local government elections to boost voter turnout, claiming the current system is "demonstrably broken".

The call for a reform has been backed by former mayoralty and west ward candidate Louise Hutt, who missed out on a West Ward seat by just under 80 votes.

Voter returns in Hamilton went up from 33.6 per cent in 2016 to 39.43 per cent this year - an increase of 6 percentage points and nearly 20 per cent more voters, up from 33,555 to 40,497.

It is a different story to

