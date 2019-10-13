Local elections 2019

Fisher Wang, 19, was just finishing his shift at McDonald's when he got the call. The teenager who turned 19 just two weeks ago and who left school a year ago, had become Rotorua's youngest councillor, and the second youngest in the country.

He knocked off, celebrated briefly - including taking a phone call from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to congratulate him - and was back at work the next morning.

