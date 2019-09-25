Noel Signal might be 90 years old with failing eyesight but he can still sing like an angel.

If anything, the former opera and concert performer is singing as well as he ever has. His neighbours in Levin could attest to that.

Signal decided he wanted to sing again 10 years ago, at the tender age of 80, after a break of 40 years.

"I decided I had better do something," he said, and was realistic about how long his voice would remain strong.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"My voice might go soon, but then, so might I," he said.

"But I work at

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.