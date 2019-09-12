Abigail Pratt was a miracle baby, but as a child even the simplest of tasks was too overwhelming for her as she suffered a range of maladies. They tried everything, but Abigail was effectively housebound. Then Abigail met Rosie, and everything changed. Paul Williams reports.

A shaggy black dog has become a guardian angel for a Shannon teenager who struggled with daily tasks that most people take for granted.

When she was born, Abigail Pratt weighed just 516 grams. She was a miracle baby. Her mother Rochelle endured 10 miscarriages before Abigail arrived after just 27 weeks of pregnancy.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.