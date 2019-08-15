In Wales, you say hwyl fawr to bid someone goodbye.

In rural Taranaki, you throw them a party with more than 130 guests.

Welshman David Lloyd and his family were given a good old-fashioned Kiwi farewell this month, complete with laughter, gifts, and a few stories told over drinks, in a surprise party thrown in their honour.

The evening was full of plenty of laughs and shared memories.
The party was organised by the self-styled Mayor of Tarata, Bryan Hocken, assisted by Laura Werder and was to celebrate what Bryan called "25 years of coming back".

David is a self-employed sheep scanner, and has been coming to Taranaki since 1994 to scan pregnant sheep for farmers.

He says he never planned to spend quarter of a century flying between the two countries.

"It was actually going to be just a one-off job. I saw an advert in a farming paper back in Wales. It was Eltham vets asking for someone to come over to show their vets how

