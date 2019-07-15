The value of Rotorua building work in the last month reached almost $9 million. It was boosted by high-value commercial projects including consent to build a boardwalk as part of the $40m Lakefront redevelopment plan. Zizi Sparks takes a look at some of the new developments and speaks to local developers and businesses about their projects and plans, plus a building industry professional about what the industry is like at the moment.

A $4 million boardwalk and retaining wall and $600,000 worth of work for the Wai Ariki Spa development are among the almost $9m worth of building consents granted

