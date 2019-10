Levin

A cold and wet day, not a big yarding but very strong in all sections.

Calves — 4 day old F/H bulls $180-$200, smaller $90-$130, F/H hfrs $90-$110, M/G hfrs $70. Sheep — fat lambs $140m-$166, store lambs $90-$110, ewes and lambs $120 all counted.

Rongotea

Rongotea Sale Report October 2:

The cattle pens were close to capacity with cattle to suit all budgets at Rongotea today reported Darryl Harwood of NZ Farmers Livestock.

2 year Friesian-Hereford steers 500kg made $2.90/kg, Devon cross steers 495kg made $3.03/kg and Angus cross steers 410kg-483kg made $2.66/kg-$2.92/kg.

Friesian steers 495kg made $2.75/kg and cross bred steers 600kg made $2.52/kg.

2 year Friesian bulls 532kg made $3.07/kg.

2 year Friesian-Hereford cross heifers 295kg-350kg made $2.49/kg-$2.58/kg, Angus cross heifers 410kg made $2.68/kg and cross bred heifers 415kg-562kg made $2.33/kg-$2.83/kg.

Yearling Friesian-Hereford cross steers 173kg-340kg made $2.38/kg-$3.49/kg and Angus cross steers 245kg made $2.94/kg.

Yearling Friesian bulls 276kg made $2.87/k.

Friesian-Hereford cross bulls 195kg-320kg made $2.90/kg-$3.02/kg and cross bred bulls 240 kg made $1.87/kg.

Yearling Friesian-Hereford cross heifers 160kg-285kg made $2.63/kg-$3.46/kg, Angus cross heifers 140kg-300kg made $2.52/kg-$3.50/kg.

Exotic heifers 230kg made $3.13/kg-$3.30/kg and cross bred heifers 240kg made $1.88/kg.

Autumn born Friesian-Hereford cross steers 113kg-147kg made $440-$590.

Autumn born Friesian bulls 144kg made $540 and cross bred bulls 141kg made $445.

Autumn born Friesian-Hereford cross heifers 112kg-175kg made $400-$550.

Friesian boner cows 409kg-553kg made $1.38/kg-$1.88/kg and Jersey boners 430kg-555kg made $1.58/kg-$1.71/kg.

In the calf pens, Friesian bull calves made $40-$80, Friesian-Hereford cross bull calves made $80-$195 and Angus cross bull calves made $40-$70.

Red Poll bull calves made $135, Simmental cross bulls calves made $180 and Speckle Park cross bull calves made $65-$145.

Friesian-Hereford cross heifer calves made $75-$190, Belgian Blue cross heifer calves made $140 and Angus cross heifer calves made $55-$130.