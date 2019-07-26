Levin Sale

Carrfields Stock Report

Levin Sale saw the first big yarding of 4-day-old calves which sold well with Freisian bulls $180 down to $60 for small younger sorts. F/H heifers $180, Simx bulls $150. Only lambs in the sheep section making $110-$155. In the cattle section Rsg 2yr steers $950 to $1100, good ylg steers $740-$850, ylg heifers $550-$640, wnr steers $450, wnr heifers $400.

Still a strong market for all classes of stock. The Feilding Sale is on the rise week after week for cattle and sheep. For more information phone David Haworth 0274 504 133.

Rongotea

A few days of fine weather brought out a good selection of bigger beef cross steers and heifers with a lift in prices at Rongotea reported Darryl Harwood of NZ Farmers Livestock.

2 year Beef Shorthorn cross steers 452kg made $1250 and White Galloway cross steers 335kg-390kg made $2.40/kg-$2.73/kg.

2 year cross bred bulls 345kg made $620.

2 year Friesian-Hereford cross heifers 431 kg made $1200, Speckle Park cross heifers 352kg made $970 and Charolais cross heifers 312kg made $765. White Galloway cross heifers 400kg made $1110 and Friesian heifers 298kg-385kg made $1.88/kg-$2.05/kg.

Yearling Friesian-Hereford cross steers 198kg-230kg made $2.17/kg-$2.77/kg and Angus cross steers 190kg-325kg made $2.68/kg-$3.50/kg.

Yearling Friesian-Hereford cross bulls 205 kg-270kg made $2.44/kg-$2.93/kg and Friesian bulls 370kg made $950.

Yearling Friesian-Hereford cross steers 250kg-370kg made $2.10/kg-$3.05/kg and exotic steers 252kg made $730.

Yearling Friesian-Hereford cross heifers 128 kg-204kg made $3.43/kg-$4.20/kg, Angus cross heifers 145kg-189kg made $2.07/kg-$3.02/kg and Charolais cross heifers 242kg made $650. Exotic weaner heifers 132kg-265kg made $2.93/kg-$3.04/kg.

Autumn born weaner Angus cross steers 80kg-135kg made $400-$405.

Autumn born weaner Friesian bulls 130kg made $300 and cross bred bulls 85kg made $295.

In calf Friesian heifers made $800-$910 and cross bred heifers made $700-$760.

Friesian cross boner cows 492kg-570kg made $1.85/kg-$1.89/kg and cross bred boners 485kg made $1.84/kg.

In the calf pens, big Friesian bull calves made $150-$195 and smaller calves made $80- $120. Big Friesian-Hereford cross bull calves made $200-$310 and smaller calves made $120-$170. Angus cross bull calves made $160 and Galloway cross bull calves made $120.

Big Friesian-Hereford cross heifer calves made $170-$210 and smaller calves made $80-$150.

Angus cross heifer calves made $90-$155.