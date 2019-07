Again not big on numbers but a strong market.

Fat ewes $100 — $160, fat lambs $120 — $170, store lambs $120 — $140.

In the cattle pens, Angus x steers $820, Hereford steers $540, F/H heifers $520 — $630, Angus heifers $480 — $570, Hereford heifers $520, xbred heifers and steers $470 — $520.

A strong market at present for all class of livestock both in Levin and Feilding sale.

Rongotea Sale

Fine weather kept the cattle away as the mild weather and adequate feed supplies keep stock on the farm in anticipation of good spring prices reported Darryl Harwood of NZ Farmers Livestock.

Advertisement

2 year Friesian and Friesian cross steers 390 kg — 460 kg made $2.28/kg — $2.43/kg.

2 year Friesian — Hereford cross heifers 370 kg — 445 kg made $2.22/kg — $2.65/kg.

Yearling Friesian — Hereford cross steers 162 kg — 172 kg made $3.78/kg — $3.82/kg and Angus cross steers 250 kg — 315 kg made $2.38/kg — $2.54/kg.

Yearling Friesian — Hereford cross bulls 327 kg made $800 and Friesian bulls 295 kg made $670.

Yearling Friesian — Hereford cross heifers 233 kg made $620, Angus cross heifers 267 kg made $730 and Friesian heifers 295 kg made $540.

Weaner Friesian bulls 172 kg made $420.

Friesian cross boner cows 460 kg made $1.63/kg.

In the calf pens, Friesian bull calves made $215 — $305, Friesian — Hereford cross bull calves made $130 — $270 and Friesian — Hereford cross heifer calves made $150 — $250.