Farmers can help a Taranaki charity this year, simply by doing what many of them already do - raising calves.

Farmers for Fighters is a new initiative launched by the Little Fighters Trust.

The Trust is a non-profit organisation and registered charity which provides support and assistance to local Taranaki families suffering as a result of a life threatening illness. They do this through both financial and non-monetary services.

Darrin West, chairman of the Trust, says the idea of Farmers for Fighters was originally launched last year, but suspended soon after.

"Soon after we first launched it we decided to put it on hold because of the Mycoplasma bovis outbreak. The farming community seems to be in a better position this year."

Darrin says farmers are invited to consider raising a calf through to weaning and selling within six months, with the proceeds then going to the Trust.

He says they are also working on a plan for "virtual calf raising" as well.

You don't have to be a farmer to support the trust, says Darrin.

"If you don't have a farm and still want to help, we accept donations. Contact us via our Facebook page or www.littlefighterstrust.co.nz."

Darrin says the trust works hard supporting the Taranaki community.

"Last year we helped a number of people in our community and also sponsored a room at Ronald McDonald House in Auckland, somewhere many of our local families will stay when a child is receiving treatment at Starship Children's Hospital."