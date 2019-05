Levin

Sale report:

4 day calves bulls and heifers $150. Small sheep sale with only lambs in the market $120 — down to $60. Store cattle — Rsg 2yr steers $1200 — $750, Rsg 2yr hfrs $1000 — $650, Wnr Hfd steers $570 — $500, Wnr hfrs $580 — $530.

Rongotea

Short-term cattle were again in demand at Rongotea this week reported Darryl Harwood of NZ Farmers Livestock.

2 year Friesian — Hereford cross steers 310 kg — 580 kg made $2.13/kg — $2.61/kg, Angus cross steers 462 kg — 503 kg made $2.50/kg — $2.69/kg and White Galloway steers 525 kg made $1330. Friesian steers 300 kg made $590and cross bred steers 337 kg made $620.

2 year Friesian — Hereford cross heifers 301 kg made $620, Ayrshire heifers 525 kg made $1330 and cross bred heifers 320 kg made $490.

18 month Angus heifers 297 kg made $500 and Murray Grey cross heifers 257 kg made $555. Yearling Friesian — Hereford cross steers 240 kg made $540 and cross bred steers 255 kg made $510.

Weaner Friesian — Hereford cross steers 128 kg — 220 kg made $470 — $680 and cross bred steers 197 kg made $400.

Weaner Friesian bulls 118 kg — 147 kg made $355 — $420 and Angus cross bulls 206 kg made $490.

Weaner Angus cross heifers 168 kg made $440.

Friesian boner cows 457 kg — 527 kg made $1.57/kg — $1.62/kg, Jersey boners 351 kg — 423 kg made $1.07/kg — $1.09/kg and cross bred boners 420 kg — 497 kg made $1.34/kg — $1.55/kg. Beef boners 435 kg — 752 kg made $1.61/kg — $1.74/kg.

In the calf pens, Friesian bull calves made $80 — $155, Friesian — Hereford bull calves made $120 — $160 and Angus cross bull calves made $80 — $160. Friesian — Hereford heifer calves made $80 — $185 and Angus cross heifer calves made $80 — $140.