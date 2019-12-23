After a great deal of soul-searching, I am pleased to proffer my thoughts.

First, I recommend that the Peter Snell statue be relocated to Majestic Square. Its current location is far from the madding crowd. This new location would strongly imprint Sir Peter's ambience.

Secondly, our poet and river-bound man of profound literature, James K Baxter, should join Sir Peter in reinforcing the spiritual links among museum, landscape and gallery settings. An appropriate statue is vital.

BERNARD J. CORKERY

Whanganui



Dialysis treatment

With reference to the letter by David Bennett ( December 18) asking about dialysis treatment in Whanganui:

Whanganui District Health Board currently provides home haemodialysis and home peritoneal dialysis for Whanganui people in partnership with MidCentral DHB where this is appropriate.

While we are increasing the support provided to patients requiring renal replacement therapy, in-centre dialysis will continue to be provided at Palmerston North hospital where there are appropriate facilities and staffing.

Advertisement

MARK DAWSON

Communications manager, Whanganui District Health Board



Street name

The Wanganui Ratepayers' Association supports councillor Rob Vinsen, Mayor Hamish McDouall and fellow councillors in naming a new Whanganui street after respected Whanganui artist, Joan Morrell (Morrell St). It is a fitting accolade for an artist of international repute who has received recognition for her work in the community and services to the country.

Taking Maori sensitivities and language into consideration, naming the street Te Repo would potentially label the locality with an unjust image if the English implication of "repo" is implied.

For local iwi to lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission and suggest the comments by councillor Vinsen for pointing out the obvious are ''racist, mocking and belittling'', requiring a council apology and training for WDC councillors and staff, seems an over-reaction and unnecessary, and does not help foster harmony between cultures.

The Ratepayers' Association also wishes to express its concern in the announced increase in rubbish collection charges. We currently have one of the highest rubbish collection charges in the country. To visit the transfer station, even to dump green waste, is at a cost that already encourages illegal dumping. The new collection charges will only exacerbate the problem.

We strongly urge the Whanganui District Council to find a reasonable, affordable solution.

DAVE HILL

Chairman, Wanganui Ratepayers' Association

Advertisement



Read the Act

M. Donne-Lee (December 18) has got it wrong on so many points that I can only ask: please read the End of Life Choice Act.

There's a summary of the main points provided on the government website referendum.govt.nz, which also provides a link through to the full wording of the Act if the summary doesn't give you all the detail you require.

I truly think that M. Donne-Lee will find that concerns that vulnerable elders could go unwillingly to their deaths, are completely unfounded scaremongering.

D. COOPER

Waikanae

An artist's impression of how Majestic Square could be improved.

•Send your letters to: Letters, Whanganui Chronicle, 100 Guyton St, PO Box 433, Whanganui 4500 or email letters@wanganuichronicle.co.nz