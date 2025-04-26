The public have been asked to stay away from Ōmaha Beach after a venomous yellow-bellied sea snake was found alive in the dunes.

A live yellow-bellied sea snake has been found in the sand dunes at the southern end of Ōmaha Beach, north of Auckland, according to the Department of Conservation.

Department of Conservation (DoC) senior ranger Karl Fisher says he was alerted to the discovery at around 10am this morning. A member of the public had found the snake around 9.30am and emailed a photo to DoC.

“We have sent one of our rangers to check it out, but in the meantime, we want people and their dogs to stay away from the dunes at the southern end of Ōmaha Beach. We don’t usually see these snakes on land but with the type of weather we’ve been having, it may have been blown ashore.”

Fisher says the yellow-bellied sea snakes are venomous and can be aggressive. They are considered native to New Zealand and are found throughout the Pacific.