Miesa Grobbelaar speaks to Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW about helping to rescue a juvenile female whale after it became entangled in a marine chain.

Footage has emerged of a juvenile whale being rescued from being entangled in a chain and float anchored to the seafloor, off the coast of Tonga.

In the footage, the female humpback whale is seen thrashing around in the water, struggling to escape from the chain wrapped around its tail.

After it tires out, whale guides from Matafonua Lodge, a local resort, work to cut the chain off its tail.

Speaking to Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW, one of the rescuers, Miesa Grobbelaar, who captured the footage, said the most “incredible thing” was the whale not swimming off straight away after it was cut free.

“She actually turned and looked towards us for what felt like an hour, actually.”