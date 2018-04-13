Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is pleased Government will not be granting any more permits for offshore oil exploration. Photo/ file

The New Zealand tribe most impacted by the oil industry supports Government's announcement that it will stop granting new offshore oil exploration permits.

Ngāti Ruanui, with its area centred around Hawera, has experienced the most offshore and onshore oil and gas development of any South Taranaki tribe over the last 50 years.

The iwi has long wanted a sustainable long-term direction for oil and gas permitting.

The announcement is a step in the right direction, chairman Haimona Maruera Jnr said.

It signals a move toward a carbon neutral economy and protects the vulnerable marine environment at the same time.