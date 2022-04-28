Minister of Conservation Kiri Allan presented Dr Beverly Clarkson with the Loder Cup in Hamilton. Photo / Peter Drury, Department of Conservation

Prestigious conservation award the Loder Cup for 2021 has been awarded to Hamilton-based wetlands expert and advocate Dr Beverley Clarkson for her work on wetland care and restoration.

Minister of Conservation Kiri Allan presented the prestigious cup to Clarkson in the Hamilton DoC office on Wednesday.

Clarkson, a plant ecologist at Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, is nationally renowned for her advocacy for the conservation of New Zealand's wetlands and has been involved in numerous publications on wetland care and restoration.

DoC director of operations Daniel Heinrich said Clarkson's work was a highly relevant piece of conservation for the region.

Allan acknowledged Clarkson for "living a life of service" to conservation and wetlands.

"Dr Clarkson encapsulated the objective of the Loder Cup and, without a doubt, has made a tangible difference to the health of our wetlands.

"You always follow a leader who leads by example and sparks a fire across the nation. Dr Clarkson has done exactly that."

Clarkson is also a founding trustee of the National Wetland Trust and works on connecting science with the public through field days, restoration projects, events and articles.

Loder Cup 2021 winner Dr Beverley Clarkson with her husband Dr Bruce Clarkson who won the award in 2006. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The University of Waikato and the Waikato Conservation Board nominated Clarkson for the award, with numerous supporting letters including ones from Northland Regional Council, Hawke's Bay Regional Council, and the Ministry for the Environment.

Her husband Dr Bruce Clarkson won the Loder Cup in 2006 for his contributions to restoring native plant communities in New Zealand. They were both warded the Hamilton-Kirikiriroa Medal last year.

Clarkson says she was deeply honoured to receive the Loder Cup but the accomplishment was not something she did alone, but together with her team.

"Wetlands are special places with lots of different and special species... New Zealand lost 90 per cent of its wetlands which is very concerning... It is lovely to see the wetlands have been recognised [today] so people protect them."

Dr Beverley Clarkson received the Loder Cup for her work of advocating for New Zealand's wetlands. Photo / Peter Drury, Department of Conservation

Allan says Clarkson's work also played a critical role in the biodiversity crisis and climate change.

"In a way, our... wellbeing is dependent on the wetlands. They are a safety net for climate change."

The Loder Cup was donated by British plant collector Gerald Loder in 1926 to encourage and honour New Zealanders who work to investigate, promote, retain and cherish our indigenous flora.

Yesterday also marked Allan's first official visit to Hamilton in her position as Minister of Conservation. During the visit, she also visited Hamilton's Mangaiti Gully project and announced Government funding for 14 Jobs for Nature projects in Waikato, Maniapoto and Coromandel.