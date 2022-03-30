Discolouration in Puarenga Stream. Photo / Ben Fraser

A burst wastewater pipe in Rotorua's Whakarewarewa forest has likely caused erosion which has discoloured Puarenga Stream, the regional council says.

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council compliance manager Alex Millerof said the council got a call from a member of the public on Tuesday about "discoloured water" in streams near the Waipa Mill.

"Council staff promptly visited the site to take samples and, with support from the local businesses, investigated upstream to find the source of the issue.

"During this time, Rotorua Lakes Council informed us that they had identified a breakage in a treated wastewater irrigation pipe in the Whakarewarewa Forest land treatment system; the burst pipe caused erosion at the source, which is likely to be the main cause of the discolouration in the stream. "

He said the district council told the regional council it had "shut off irrigation to that area of the forest" to ensure no further discharges would happen.

"[The] regional council has commenced an investigation into the discharge, and will be conducting follow-up inspections and monitoring the discharge point over the coming days."

The Rotorua Daily Post has also asked the regional council what the environmental effects of the incident may be.

Rotorua Lakes Council has been approached for comment, including why it had not notified the public of the incident, whether the burst pipe was now fixed and if there was any risk of wastewater reaching the stream.

More to come.

