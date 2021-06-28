Plastic Free July movement shows sustainable solutions to pollution

Waste minimisation officer Sally Fraser sharing tips and ideas at Waipā District Council's 2020 Plastic Free July pop-up stand. Photo / Supplied

Say goodbye to cling film, shampoo bottles, straws and other single-use plastics this month and play your part in Plastic Free July.

Waipā District Council is encouraging all residents to join in the global movement to swap out single-use plastic items for more sustainable options.

Waste minimisation officer Sally Fraser says focusing on one or two things during Plastic Free July is a great place to start.

"Remembering your reusable produce bags, bringing your own container for takeaway food or using shampoo and soap bars instead of plastic bottles are all easy ways we can help contribute to the plastic-free goal."

She says that we use plastic every day, some of it for a long time which is great, like a lunchbox, some of it for a shorter time, like a plastic bag to put our apples in. "And that's where we need to be making changes. Recycling is terrific but if we can reuse the plastic we do buy or avoid it altogether, that's even better."

The council's waste minimisation team will be giving away samples of plastic-free alternatives to everyday products at pop-up stands throughout July in Pirongia, Cambridge and Te Awamutu.

"We'll have shampoo and soap bars, beeswax wraps, bamboo toothbrushes and reusable produce bags available for people to take home and try for July. We'll also be sharing ideas and answering any questions people may have about items they would like to find a plastic-free alternative to," Fraser says.

You can find Waipā District Council's pop-up stand at Te Awamutu Library on July 3, from 10am to 2pm or at Cambridge Trash & Treasure on Sunday, July 11 from 8am to 1pm. The pop-up stand will also be at Cambridge Farmers Market on July 17 from 8am to 12 noon and in the Pak'nSave Foyer on July 22 from 10am to 2pm.

To learn more about the Plastic Free July movement click here.