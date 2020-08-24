Public access to Motutara Point will be closed for the next fortnight while the floating wetland is removed from Lake Rotorua, Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement today.

The 4000sq m wetland, which is 160m long and 40m wide, was constructed in 2012 as an environmental enhancement initiative to help improve water quality in Lake Rotorua.

Access to the boat ramp and adjacent parking area will be closed while the structure is removed and dismantled.

Work is expected to take two weeks from tomorrow.

Advertisement

The statement said the wetland had reached the end of its consented term, and in recent years following significant weather events, the structure of the wetland had been compromised by wave movements.

An aerial shot of Rotorua and Sulphur Point. Photo / File

"Given the increased risk of the structure breaking apart and contaminating the lake or creating hazards for boat users, it was agreed that the most prudent approach was to forgo the consent renewal, remove the structure and instead focus on expanding and enhancing terrestrial wetlands like those at Hannahs Bay reserve.

"Council staff have worked with partners Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Te Arawa Lakes Trust as well as the Department of Conservation, landowners, mana whenua groups and lake operators. Each organisation is supportive of the decision to remove the wetland," the statement said.

WaterClean Technologies Limited are responsible for the removal of the structure.

It will carry out the removal work over a two-week period using the boat ramp and carpark area at Motutara Point.

Once the structure is removed it will be dismantled and stored for drying. During this time, where practical, any material that can be recovered will be removed and recycled.

The structure reused various materials, including more than half a million plastic soft drink bottles, and cost $900,000 jointly funded between Rotorua Lakes Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Te Arawa Lakes Trust and the Government.