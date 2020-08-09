By RNZ

Auckland reservoirs have reached 60 per cent capacity for the first time in months, although the city's reservoirs are usually just under 86 per cent full at this time of the year.

Watercare's figures show that Aucklanders used 378 million litres of water yesterday, below the conservation target of 405 million litres a day.

An investigation last month found Auckland's drinking water pipes are leaking at least 50 million litres a day, far more than Aucklanders have been asked to save during the most severe shortage in decades.

There is now an agreement to take more water from the Waikato River. But water restrictions are expected to continue.

Authorities agreed in principle to allow Auckland to take extra water as an interim measure to help ease the region's drought crisis.

The city will take 25 megalitres a day from Hamilton City Council's allocation, and up to 50 megalitres a day from other unused allocations.

The 25 megalitres allocation will be available over summer, and the rest in the winter months of April next year to October.

Auckland Council has said it would spend $224m for new water infrastructure, to reduce the risk of severe water restrictions in the wake of the drought.

In July, Auckland mayor Phil Goff admitted Watercare was likely to raise water rates as well, to help pay for the water infrastructure.

- RNZ<