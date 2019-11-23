Photo / Andrew Warner 211119aw18bop.JPG

She is foraging on the footpath outside her Mount Maunganui home in hot pink sneakers and activewear, looking for discarded cigarette butts.

Eyes to the ground, Susan ("Su") Hodkinson is carrying a clear plastic bag.

Trash is her calling.

A self-described "litter womble" and "foot soldier", the 69-year-old has spent 50 years picking up litter on a daily basis, mainly targeting cigarette butts and shards of glass, which she says, hurt people.

Close friend Dena Gray estimates that Hodkinson has picked up 600 tonnes of rubbish in her lifetime.

"She could probably fill up a

Fight or flight

Love of adventure

Renewed focus

The invisible collector