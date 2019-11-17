Mike Cranstone

Our previous generations went to war to protect the democratic process in New Zealand, but this Government believes that it can ignore this process.

The proposed Action on Freshwater regulations will impose significant changes and financial burdens on all New Zealanders — predominantly targeted at agriculture but also at every district and regional council. It has been quoted by the ministers as being the biggest shakeup of agriculture since the 1980s.

Farmers and their representative bodies were excluded from the working groups that have written the proposed regulations. The hand-picked working group had a very slanted view of

