COMMENT:

A tiny hapu from Motiti Island in the Bay of Plenty became environmental heroes last week. Their win in the Court of Appeal could save our underwater world from being exploited to the point of collapse, writes Rose Davis from Forest & Bird, which supported the appeal.

READ MORE:
'Hugely significant': Court of Appeal rules in controversial Motiti Island decision
Motorcyclist airlifted off Motiti Island to Tauranga Hospital after hitting cow
Woman in stable condition days after falling down 20m bank on Motiti Island in Bay of Plenty


A dolphin gazes straight into my eyes and it's

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.