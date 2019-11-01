COMMENT:

I'm back, refreshed and focused. They say a change is as good as a holiday and I've managed to have both over the past couple of months, so am feeling grateful.

The first bit of gratitude is for being re-elected unopposed onto Horizons. With only two of us standing for the two Whanganui positions on Horizons, David Cotton and I, both incumbents, got in without anyone having the option to vote (or not) for us.

READ MORE:
Nicola Patrick: Progress on climate change action frustratingly slow
Nicola Patrick: It's all coming together in Whanganui
Nicola Patrick: Environment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.