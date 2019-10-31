On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The legal stoush began in 1995 and has cost hundreds of thousands of dollars as it bounced back and forth between councils, courts, the Department of Conservation and even Parliament.
For years, Schmuck has tried to obtain legal rights to support use of the reserve to store, wash down, repair and maintain boats, and to discharge noise and contaminants.
FNDC, as the Conservation Minister's delegate, granted easements in 2015 allowing the construction of a slipway, stormwater and conduit drain, and the movement of boats across the slipway to the boatyard.
Schmuck went to the highest court after FNDC's decision was successfully challenged in the Court of Appeal by the Opua Coastal Preservation Society (OCPS).
The easements, validated by the Supreme Court, allow him to undertake various activities that are covered under the Resource Management Act (RMA) for which the independent commissioners last year declined resource consents.
Schmuck is challenging the decision to decline the consents in the High Court.