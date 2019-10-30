A $350,700 government boost will see the expansion of a food rescue programme distributing surplus food supplied by growers and retailers to people in need across Northland.

The announcement was made by Associate Minister for the Environment Eugenie Sage during her visit to Whangārei today and is part of the Government's plan to reduce the amount of waste ending up in landfills.

The $350,700 from the Ministry for the Environment's Waste Minimisation Fund will be used to expand the One Double Five Whare Awhina Community House Trust food rescue programme to more Northland communities.

"The new funding allows the trust to build on its successful Whangarei-based project, started in 2016, which has diverted 22 tonnes of food from landfill, providing meals for almost 17,000 people," Sage said.

"Funding for the expanded project will allow the trust to establish a second warehouse and distribution centre, based in Moerewa, which will service more communities including Kawakawa, Kaikohe, Kaeo, Kerikeri and surrounding areas in Northland.

"The trust has achieved outstanding results for the whānau in their community, and it is a tribute to project leader Dr Carol Peters and her entire team," Sage said.

The food rescue programme redistributes excess food from suppliers such as supermarkets and growers to distributors such as schools and marae.

"The project has been trialled and proven it can succeed in Whangārei. The funding will allow it to expand in areas where there is need from tamariki to elderly folk alike."