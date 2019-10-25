People are "relatively happy" with the state of Rotokawau/Virginia Lake despite its regular algal blooms, a Whanganui District Council engineer says.

The ultrasound units that spread sound waves through surface water at the lake are there to stop it having the worst kinds of algal bloom.

"You see it starting, but it never gets to a point as bad as some of the other lakes around us," Whanganui District Council senior stormwater engineer Kritzo Venter said.

"In our view what's happening now is working."

The lake has been having algal blooms since 2007, often in spring.

Making it really pristine

