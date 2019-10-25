People are "relatively happy" with the state of Rotokawau/Virginia Lake despite its regular algal blooms, a Whanganui District Council engineer says.

The ultrasound units that spread sound waves through surface water at the lake are there to stop it having the worst kinds of algal bloom.

"You see it starting, but it never gets to a point as bad as some of the other lakes around us," Whanganui District Council senior stormwater engineer Kritzo Venter said.

"In our view what's happening now is working."

The lake has been having algal blooms since 2007, often in spring.

Making it really pristine would require more intervention than the four ultrasound units, and Niwa recommended extra measures in a 2012 report.

But people were relatively happy with the lake now, Venter said.

In 2012, after the council spent $700,000 to fix the algae problem, Niwa included Rotokawau in its Guidelines For Artificial Lakes, a report commissioned by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment.

Rotokawau/Virginia Lake was in the grip of a cyanobacteria bloom in December 2012. Photo / File

The report said Rotokawau was a classic example of how a lake could be degraded by small and apparently innocuous changes in its catchment.

Once an important eeling reserve for Māori, its water contains extra nitrogen and phosphorous from former septic tanks leaching into groundwater. Other sources are decomposing leaves from the deciduous trees that surround it, faeces from birds and the decaying bread that people feed them.

It's a deep lake and below 6m the water is cold, still, full of nutrients and low in oxygen, the report says. When it mixes with water at the surface, the nutrients, sunlight and warm temperatures feed a proliferation of cyanobacteria and other tiny organisms.

This proliferation can create the ammonia that sometimes kills birds and fish. It can also smell and look unpleasant.

Niwa made a list of recommendations for change, including having fewer ducks and swans and changing the surrounding park to evergreen native vegetation.

"We looked at those recommendations and what we could practically do, we did," Venter said.

Aerators added in former Mayor Michael Laws' time didn't work as intended. But four ultrasound units were installed. The sound waves destroy the air bubbles that keep cyanobacteria afloat, causing them to sink to deeper water and decay.

The council also changed the outflow from the lake. Instead of releasing surface water it releases the deeper, nutrient-rich water, and aerates it in the process. That water enters Whanganui's stormwater system and goes into the river near the Dublin St Bridge.

At the lake, divers check the ultrasound units and lake outlet monthly.

More aeration for the lake would reduce the production of ammonia and make it harder for cyanobacteria to bloom, Niwa said. But it would be costly and the council also decided not to use chemicals to "cap" lake sediment and prevent the release of nutrients.

Since Whanganui's stormwater and sewage were separated, there are no new septic tank nutrients entering the lake - but old ones could still be travelling in groundwater.

The faeces of water birds and decaying bread contributed nutrients, but decaying leaves added more, Venter said. Niwa recommended a different, more natural vegetation for the lake, with native trees and riparian plants that would soak up nutrients.

The council could consider limiting the number of ducks, swans and coots that destroy riparian vegetation. But people love seeing the swans and feeding bread to the ducks, despite advice from environmentalists it's not good for them.

There was no appetite for major change at the lake, Venter said.

"It's an asset the way it is and people are using it the way it is."