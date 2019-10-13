Parapara area needs trees

The Whanganui Chronicle (October 12) quotes Whanganui District councillor Helen Craig attributing the massive slip in the Parapara hills to government underfunding of roads, saying: "The Parapara Rd is not failing for any other reason than massive under-investment in resilience by the Government."

Above the photo of Craig looking concerned is the aerial photo of the massive hillside slip covered in a myriad of cracks. The road is an insignificant little ribbon of pulverised rock also covered in myriad cracks, completely destroyed by the power of nature.
The Parapara area is soft papa rock made of marine

