Hundreds of students marched through the city centre as part of the nationwide climate strikes.

The hikoi from the city's waterfront to the council chambers and back again was part of the third School Strike 4 Climate NZ.

The Bay of Plenty Times picked out the top 10 signs of the student climate strikes in Tauranga.

1. "Dude, where's my forest?"

"Dude, where's my forest?" Photo / Andrew Warner

. "Earth is getting hotter than my imaginary boyfriend"

Ivy Anderson, 14, from Tauranga Girls' College with her sign. Photo / Andrew Warner

3. "We want to eat hotdogs, not be one!"

Dogs dressed up. Photo / Andrew Warner

4. "Climate change is worse than Nickelback"

Students from Mount College with their signs. Photo / Andrew Warner

5. "When we said, 'Hot Girl Summer', we didn't mean this"

Holly Miners, 18, and Manawa Quinn, 17, with their sign. Photo / Andrew Warner

6. "I'm missing my science class for this"

Keeley James, 17, missed her science class. Photo / Andrew Warner

7. "Climate change is worse than my speling"

Katy Scott, 18, from Aquinas College. Photo / Andrew Warner

8. "Climate change is real"

Students from Mount Maunganui College with their arty sign. Photo / Andrew Warner

9. "If you don't act like adults, we will"

Lou Reilly, 9, Gracie Laidlaw, 9, Olive Hughes, 10 and Ruby Reilly, 9, strike for their future. Photo / Andrew Warner

10. "Mermaid"