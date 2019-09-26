When I work with newcomers to the fields of sustainability and resilience, I observe most struggle to find the right questions to ask.

This is perfectly normal for newbies, but the problem is that asking the wrong questions usually means getting answers that are not helpful for achieving meaningful results.

As I discussed with Laurel Stowell of the Chronicle in a recent interview, this appears to be the case with the council's climate change consultation. Most of the questions are off track enough as to provide little of value that the council can, will or even should act on.

We

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.