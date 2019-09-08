Yes, I feel for the children who don't get sent to school with lunch.

However, I believe the Government should check with the principals why they don't have a packed lunch.

You should see the pubs (pokies) and the number of parents who smoke/drink etc. Providing a lunch for the children will give the parents more money to spend on the above.

AILSA DICKSON
Marton

Dating quartz

Mandy [Donne-Lee], Tas Walker incorrectly describes the thermoluminescence process. The Australian quartz was not "found"; it was uncovered, an apparently pedantic point but a critical component of the dating analysis.

Australian archaeologists meticulously

