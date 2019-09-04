Denise Lockett wants to know what is the science of deaths from measles (September 3). She is angry about Big Pharma profiting from the sale of MMV vaccines.

I guess she does not have access to the internet; I only had to type "measles deaths" into Google to learn that 2,600,000 died from measles in 1980. And by 2014, global vaccination programmes had reduced the number of deaths from measles to 73,000.

However, anti-vaccination campaigns have reduced the number of children being protected, and deaths have since risen to 110,000 per year. In First World conditions, one patient in 1000

