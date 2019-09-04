

Students from Argyll East Primary School were among those attending Central Hawke's Bay District Council's (CHBDC) full council meeting last Thursday to speak to elected members about the district's draft Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP).

Every six years councils are required to review and consult on their WMMP which sets the direction for how they manage and minimise waste in the district for the following six years. CHBDC asked residents to submit their views on its draft WMMP in July 2019.

The draft plan proposes a vision for a Waste Free CHB which aims to increase diversion of waste from landfill from 32 to 70 per cent by 2040; increase diversion from landfill from 32 per cent to 48 per cent by 2025; and increase participation in kerbside recycling services from 40 per cent to 60 per cent.

The council received 59 submissions, 29 of which were from Argyll East School. The majority of submissions showed general support for the targets and actions outlined in the draft plan.

Support for additional actions also came through, including the expansion of services to rural areas; the establishment of an environment centre; further investigation into green waste options; investigating increased provision of public recycling bins and investigating the introduction of wheelie bins for recycling.

Monique Davidson, chief executive for Central Hawke's Bay District Council said: "I want to thank our community for taking the time to provide their feedback on our proposed plans. It's vital that whatever approach we take to managing and minimising waste in the district reflects the wants and needs of our communities who are directly impacted by the outcomes of our approach.

"I especially wish to thank the primary school students from Argyll East School and other members of the public who presented in person. Your attendance provides a true voice for the community and gives elected members an opportunity to ask further questions so they truly understand your views."

Feedback from councillors having deliberated on submissions from the community will be included in the final WMMP and be brought back to council for final adoption on September 26. The draft WMMP can be viewed at www.chbdc.govt.nz