Over the years I have been a huge and consistent supporter of Horizons Regional Council, even while others harshly criticised the organisation.

Sadly, the Chronicle front page last week did not come as a surprise to me at all, and I have become a skeptic of the council's ability to fulfil is roles.

Ringing the so-called "pollution hotline" can be an exercise in anything other than what one would probably expect — a prompt response.

Waiting days for someone not to turn up in response to ringing to report pollution, and not even getting a call back, beggar belief from

