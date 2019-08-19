Among many ways we can make a difference to our environment and the world is to plant a tree — and this is the season to do it. Shane Jones is busy arranging for millions of pine trees to be planted, but I am keener to see us go native.

Will a tree or two planted in the garden really make a difference, particularly in town? Yes. Apparently our urban environments nationwide are losing high numbers of irreplaceable mature trees as legal protection for them diminishes.

As a result, our biggest cities are falling behind some of the most heavily developed cities in the world in terms of tree cover. On the plus side, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff proposes planting 1.5 million native trees in the city over the next three years.

I'm trying to practise what I preach and have planted more than 50 native species on the hillsides around where I live, with varied results. For instance, I have discovered, to my cost, that some natives can't handle salty winds.

The best times of the year for planting are during the autumn months of April to May or late winter — spring (August-September). Planting outside the cooler winter months means that a lot of watering may be required to keep plants alive.

Before beginning to plant out your native garden, spend time working out how it will look when the plants are fully grown. Getting things right and ready at the beginning will produce the best results.

Follow the four basic steps: Plan, prepare, plant, protect.

Visit a nearby reserve or a patch of native forest and look at the planting associations (how the heights, colours and shapes of the different species work together). Choose an area of your garden where native plants can grow to full height without blocking long-term sun or views, or interfering with power lines, driveways, etc.

Try to picture your native garden in five to 10 years. How big will each tree or shrub be? Then think about other native plants that you would like to plant when the canopy above will provide frost and wind protection to other species, such as ferns and frost-tender plants.

Place plants in groups with a spacing between the larger trees of 2.5m-3m, and between the small trees, shrubs and herbs of 1.5m-2m. The final plan should show the name and location of each plant. This will help place plants at planting time.

Prepare the site well to ensure plant growth and survival. This should be done some time before planting. For the average home garden situation, removing the grass cover will be best in the long term. Keep the area weed-free, as natives don't compete favourably with weeds for moisture and nutrients.

Before planting make sure that the site is moist but not saturated. Planting should be not be done on bright sunny days or very windy days in case plants dry out. Native trees and shrubs grow naturally with a deep litter mulch of decaying vegetation, such as old leaves, covering the ground around them.

Dave Scoullar would rather see native trees planted than pines.

If planting practices are followed and mulch applied, watering will only be necessary in dry, hot conditions. Watering should be done thoroughly but not often (once a week max).

When the planted trees and shrubs have reached sufficient height and spread to provide shelter and shade (approximately three years), more tender plants such as ferns, pigeonwood, kawakawa and mahoe can be planted underneath.

I'm sure DOC will forgive me for quoting extensively from its excellent website on planting natives.

•Dave Scoullar is a tramper, conservationist and member of the Te Araroa Whanganui Trust.