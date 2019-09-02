What happens to wastewater after it leaves your home, goes through Whanganui's wastewater treatment plant and finally out to the Tasman Sea?

Laurel Stowell visited the year old $40 million plan to find out.

It's something most people don't give a second thought to, but Whanganui's senior wastewater engineer Tony Hooper would like more people to know about it.

Whanganui's wastewater treatment plant, costing $40 million and in full operation since early February this year, treats up to 35,000cu m of water a day.

About 50 to 60 per cent of the wastewater from the houses in Whanganui town, and about half of that is from toilets.

But the houses only contribute 20 to 30 per cent of the "organic load" the plant deals with - the substances that actually need treatment.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Most of

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.