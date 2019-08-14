Whanganui's wastewater treatment plant is in full operation but the sludge it produces still has too much chromium, which is limiting disposal options.

However, the technical manager at Tasman Tanning, the source of wastewater with a high chromium content, says a chromium extraction process will be fully operational by October.

At present three to five truckloads of chromium-laced sludge are trucked to Bonny Glen Landfill for disposal every day, Whanganui District Council senior wastewater engineer Tony Hooper said.

The rest of the plant's dried sludge is stored in an empty pond near its site in Airport Rd.

