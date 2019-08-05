The Hokianga's Waitoemarama Track has re-opened, after closure for work designed to reduce the risk of spreading kauri dieback disease.

It has been resurfaced, including the installation of steps and boardwalks, and has a new hygiene station at the entrance.

The track was formally re-opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the unveiling of a sign after a blessing by local kaumatua, with strong support from hapu, Te Roroa, Kauri Coast Department of Conservation staff and the wider community.

Once the formalities were completed everyone was invited to walk the newly upgraded track, and for some to use hygiene stations for the first time.

DOC's operations manager for the Kauri Coast, Stephen Soole, said the track could now be enjoyed by the public without endangering kauri.

"The work has significantly reduced wet and muddy sections of track to minimise the conditions where kauri dieback spores thrive, and has improved the visitor experience," he said.

"We all now need to do the right thing and stay on the track and use the hygiene station to scrub, check and spray to disinfect."

Kauri dieback, which could kill kauri of all ages, was caused by the microscopic fungus-like organism Phytophthora agathidicida (PA). The organism lives in soil and infects kauri roots, damaging the tissues that carry nutrients and water within the tree, effectively starving it to death.