Tauranga projects that help reduce or divert the amount of waste sent to landfill have been awarded grants.

The Resource Wise Community Fund is an annual contestable fund of $50,000, for grants ranging from $1500 to $20,000 to help boost local waste reduction projects.

Seven projects were selected by a panel of judges this year, addressing waste topics ranging from waste-free period education to a construction waste reduction research project.

This year's Resource Wise Community Fund project winners included The Nappy Lady's waste-free period education, Project Litefoot Trust's LiteClub waste stations and Good Neighbour's food rescue expansion.

Para Kore Marae's Para Kore ki Tauranga Moana (waste education hui), Tauranga Community Co-op's zero waste initiative (compost bins), the Little Big Market's winter season waste diversion – waste stations and infographics and the Waste Watchers' construction waste reduction study were also winning projects.

Tauranga City Council team leader for waste behaviour change programmes Amy Brasch said the fund empowered the community to find innovative and practical alternatives to sending waste to the landfill.

"We are proud to announce this year's winners and can't wait to see the difference they are able to make in the coming year," Brasch said.

The number of projects to receive funding this year was an increase from five projects selected in last year's funding round.

Last year's successful applicants completed their projects this July.

Those projects included a worm farm hire service, food rescue initiative, development of waste stations, a school chicken coop, and waste minimisation workshops for students and parents.

Vincent Callister from Waste Wizards estimated the funding received last year helped develop enough bins to prevent 10,000 single-use bin liners from being used.

"Thanks to the fund, I was able to develop and implement an idea for positive change," he said.

The next round for the Resource Wise Community Fund will open for applications in early 2020.

More information on the fund and application criteria can be found at www.tauranga.govt.nz/resourcewise

This year's Resource Wise Community Fund project winners:

The Nappy Lady Waste Free Period Education

Project Litefoot Trust LiteClub – Waste Stations

Good Neighbour Food Rescue Expansion

Para Kore Marae Para Kore ki Tauranga Moana (Waste Education Hui)

Tauranga Community Co-op Zero Waste Initiative (compost bins)

Little Big Markets Winter Season Waste Diversion – Waste Stations and Infographics

Waste Watchers Construction waste reduction study