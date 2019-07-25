On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
In today's newspaper (News, July 25), there was a reference to the fact that the CBD is dying and the council is seeking reasons for the area's demise.
Firstly the parking system now being used is inconvenient, is difficult to navigate, and in my experience the pay machines either do not work and are usually quite a walk away from one's car, so we do not pay and consequently are concerned about being fined for over parking.
This, in my opinion, is a disincentive to shop in the CBD.
Our council has allowed shopping centres to spring up in thesuburbs, drawing people away from the CBD.