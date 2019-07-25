In today's newspaper (News, July 25), there was a reference to the fact that the CBD is dying and the council is seeking reasons for the area's demise.

Firstly the parking system now being used is inconvenient, is difficult to navigate, and in my experience the pay machines either do not work and are usually quite a walk away from one's car, so we do not pay and consequently are concerned about being fined for over parking.

This, in my opinion, is a disincentive to shop in the CBD.

Our council has allowed shopping centres to spring up in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Electric and hydrogen cars

Letters guidelines