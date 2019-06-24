Plastic Free Kaitaia 2020 (PFK2020) is well and truly ready for Plastic Free July (PFJ), and will be doing its best to help and encourage the community to reduce its use of single-use plastic.

"We wish to overturn the prediction that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the moana than fish," Waikarere Gregory said.

One of the highlights of this year's campaign would be the launch of PFK2020's branded reusable takeout coffee cup, Kai-Tāia Kapu, at the Kaitaia market this Saturday, with a special offer of two for $30, a $10 discount, including a voucher for a free coffee.

The cups could be pre-ordered at the Eco Centre at the normal retail price. They would then be on sale weekly at every Saturday market in July, at the Eco Centre and participating cafes around Kaitaia, including the Beachcomber.

"The success of the kapu is in its being used again and again, so throughout the month of July, at participating cafes, each time you use your kapu you will be given a ticket for a weekly prize draw. Tickets need to be deposited in the box at the Eco Centre in Bank Street," Waikarere said.

"Kai-Tāia Kapu goes nicely with the Kaitaia Kete, launched this time last year, which will be a necessity with the nationwide ban on single-use plastic shopping bags starting on July 1."

Local hospitality businesses were also encouraged to sign up to the Straws Suck pledge, to reduce their use of plastic straws in July, and there was competition to find the most improved plastic-free Kaitaia business, the most improved plastic-free school/kura/early childhood centre in Te Hiku, and a people's choice award.

Other PFJ activities would include Crafty Monday workshops, 1pm to 3pm every Monday, covering everything from beeswax wraps to DIY cleaning products, waikawa weaving and bamboo workshops.

"We will also be holding our regular monthly sewing bee at Far North REAP on Thursday July 4, from 1pm to 4pm, no experience necessary. Come and learn to sew," Waikarere added.