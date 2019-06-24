Hukerenui School has been transformed with hundreds of native trees planted there at the weekend at the TREEmendous School.

The school won a TREEmendous Event worth $10,000 and to have Ruud – the Bugman – Kleinpaste and Riley – the Sharkman – Elliott visit and talk to the children ahead of the event.

On Saturday pupils, teachers and the wider school community turned out to get the trees in the ground.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to watch the tremendous effort.

The TREEmendous initiative, which was launched in 2007 by Project Crimson Trust and the Mazda Foundation, has helped transform outdoor areas at more than 46 schools across the country.

The Enviro Leaders at Hukerenui School

Lauren Powell, Shiloh Robb, Brenna Hayes, Faith Hanley, Elinor Levi, and Che Stevens. Middle row, Keeley Wiseman, Jack Williams, and Demitrus Thorp, front. Quinn Going, Ryan Barnes and Zoe Barnes

The school children welcomed everyone before the start of planting at Hukerenui School.

Brad and 3 year old Aria Connor listen to the welcome at Hukerenui School

Brianna Buckingham, 8, joined Brooke, 6, Bruce and Lori , 8 Hayes to plant trees.