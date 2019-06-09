Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Up members have collected about 10,000kg of dumped rubbish in their monthly cleanups around the district, and removed another 840kg from Parihaka on Saturday.
With Matariki beginning, members decided to clean up their local Mountain, Parihaka.
Dai, from Parihaka Community Landcare, brought along spray to hinder Kauri dieback and clean everyone's boots before they headed into the bush to do their work.
They expected a lot of bottles but were surprised at how many they actually got; 260kg of recycling was salvaged and unfortunately more was non-recyclable rubbish.
That included 20 tyres, a computer, an old melted rubbish bin, a stereo, an old pottery jug, a toaster, old cans, a barrel of oil, a car spring, a plank of heavy wood, a necklace, an old sign and plenty of bottles.
Whangārei District Council covers the cost of disposal and the next monthly cleanup and planting is at Denby Reserve on July 14.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture the volunteers in action.