The newly-formed Kaitaia College Climate Action Group is hoping at least 100 students will take part in their contribution to tomorrow's Global School Strike 4 Climate New Zealand.

Like their counterparts around the country, and the world, they will be calling for their local authority — the Far North District Council — to declare a state of climate emergency, as has already been done in Christchurch, Nelson and Wellington, and in some UK cities.

Specifically they will call on the council to resolve actions it is taking that contribute to climate change, to support moves designed to address climate change, and to commit to carbon-neutrality.

The plan was to march from the college to the northern end of Commerce Street, near the old Hunting & Fishing store, then to Te Ahu, and finally set up an information stand in the old Pak'nSave car park. They would also be picking up rubbish as they went.

The students had hoped to speak with Mayor John Carter, who is currently overseas, and were working to arrange a meeting with him in the near future.

The strike is not officially condoned by the college, but students who supply a permission slip signed by a parent or caregiver will be allowed to take part.

Meanwhile Kerikeri High School students will demonstrate outside National MP Matt King's electorate office in Kerikeri from noon to 2pm.

SS4CNZ spokesperson Sophie Handford said the seriousness of the threat of climate change was incomprehensible, and the New Zealand government's current pace of action is not good enough.

"They must make radical policy change to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"SS4CNZ will not stop mobilising until they do," she said.

"Governments around the world, including the New Zealand government, have not yet responded adequately to the climate emergency. Youth will not stand for their weakness, apathy and inaction. SS4CNZ will continue to demand climate justice."