More than 90 nominations have been lodged for the Northland Regional Council's inaugural Environmental Awards 2019, designed to recognise people and organisations working hard to protect and enhance the region's environment.

Thirty-nine of the 93 nominees have been named as finalists in eight categories, with the winners named at a ceremony in Whangarei on May 23.

Council deputy chairman David Sinclair said the award categories covered a broad range of environmental enhancement projects and activities, while a supreme award would also be presented.

"The finalists represent a real cross-section from right across the region, including individuals, groups and community group leaders, iwi, farmers, forestry and schools," he said, adding that a lot of work had been done by a four-strong panel of internal staff and external experts to review all 93 nominations.

Advertisement

The council had hoped for several dozen entries, and to receive just a few short of 100 in the awards' first year was a remarkable achievement, he said.

"Essentially the awards are about recognising and celebrating kaitiakitanga in action, and a chance to highlight the 'can-do' attitudes and remarkable contributions large numbers of Northlanders from all walks of life are making to help our environment thrive."

Finalists for the inaugural Northland Regional Council Environmental Awards include:

Community — the Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust, Nga Roto Tapokapoka Te Hiku Dune Lakes/Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust.

Pest management — Tradescantia Terminators (Kerikeri High School).

Education — Ngataki and Te Hapua schools, Tradescantia Terminators.

Water improvement — Whitebait Connection.

Industry — CBEC.

Environmental leadership — Helen Moodie, Iwi Te Roroa — Waipoua Forest.

Innovation — Shane Hyde (Kaeo).

Kaitiakitanga — Ngataki and Te Hapua schools, Noho Taiao/ Te Rarawa Anga Mua.