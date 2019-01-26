Farmers and townies alike are invited to a hill country field day to learn how award-winning farmers Justin and Mary Vennell care for their property.

The Love Your Land field day is on February 14 at their Rewa farm, at 101 Mangapipi Rd West. It runs from 9am to 2.30pm.

The Vennell farm has been in the family for five generations. Justin Vennell is a former Ballance Farm Environment Award winner who wants to leave the land better than it was when he inherited it.

As a member of Agricultural Communities Respecting the Environment (ACRE), he'd like to show anyone interested how that can be done.

The Vennell farm has been part of Horizons Regional Council's Sustainable Land Use Initiative (SLUI) for 10 years, and implemented many changes. Visitors will be able to hear about SLUI and the government funding available for the next four years.

They can learn about using trees on farms, planting for carbon credits and using the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). They'll hear the ins and outs of planting native species, and find out how farmers can contribute to improving their region's environment.

They'll also get a chance to plant native species in the Vennells' wetland project.

The field day is put on by both Horizons and ACRE. Those attending are asked to bring clean boots and wear outdoor clothes.

+ People attending must to register by emailing juliet.chambers@agfirst.co.nz. For more information, ring 027 208 1534.